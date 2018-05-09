Pelicans, Davis, enter off-season encouraged, yet unsatisfied

NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Davis wasn't willing to call the New Orleans Pelicans' season a success.

Not that Davis dismissed the determination, grit and growing chemistry the Pelicans showed in the way they adjusted to a season-ending injury to fellow All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

New Orleans exceeded expectations by getting to the post-season and sweeping third-seeded Portland . Then came a second-round matchup with defending champion Golden State, and the Pelicans were reminded why bringing back a player of Cousins' calibre could be crucial to going farther next season. The Warriors needed only five games to end New Orleans' season.

"Any time you don't win a championship, I don't see how it could be successful," Davis said. "We can take a lot of positive things from the season. Of course, one of our main guys went out and everybody doubted us. Everybody counted us out and we were able to keep fighting, keep pushing as a unit and able to come this far."

This off-season could go a long way in determining if they go any farther.

Not only is Cousins a free agent, but so is assists maestro Rajon Rondo . Further complicating matters is that Cousins' injury — a torn Achilles — has been a historically difficult one from which to come back. So the Pelicans' faith could be tested if Cousins declines to take less than the maximum he can get under the NBA's current collective bargaining agreement.

Also, Rondo and Cousins are friends. Bringing back one could raise the prospects of keeping the other.

Rondo, who averaged 10.3 points, 12.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds in the post-season, asserted that bringing back Cousin will be "very important."

Cousins averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds in 48 games, during which New Orleans went 27-21. But the Pelicans assert that when Cousins went down, they only beginning to figure out the most effective way to play with him and Davis in the lineup together. As evidence, they pointed to the fact that they won seven of the last eight games Cousins played, including a victory at Boston and a home triumph over Houston.

"We felt like, you know, we were able to play against the elite teams in the league," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "We felt great about it, and then he got hurt and we struggled for four or five games."