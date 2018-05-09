Bruins' Marchand looking for fresh start going forward

BOSTON — Bruins forward Brad Marchand has used the past few days since his team was eliminated in the second round in five games by the Tampa Bay Lightning to reflect on his role in the loss.

Marchand drew national attention and a reprimand from the NHL after he was caught licking the face of Lightning forward Ryan Callahan during a confrontation in the Lightning's 4-3 overtime Game 4 win that pushed the Bruins to the brink of elimination.

For Marchand, who scored 34 goals during the regular season and represented the Bruins at the All-Star Game, the licking incident added to his list of infractions. He has been suspended by the NHL six times and fined three.

Now Marchand is thinking about cleaning up his act.

"After having a couple days kind of looking back on the year and seeing what's happened the last few days I guess, with all the media and everything, I think the biggest thing for me now is to really take a pretty hard look in the mirror and realize the actions, some of the things that I'm doing, have much bigger consequences," Marchand said during the Bruins' breakup day at the Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday.

"Especially the last thing I ever want to do is kind of bring the embarrassment on my teammates and the organization that it did. I have to be a lot better. I know I've said that in the past, but I think that that's got to be the thing that I really work on the most.

"I think I've gotten my game into a pretty decent spot, but I got some character things and things that I've done that clearly need some fixing."

The Bruins may not have to change much despite coming up short in their quest for their first Stanley Cup since 2011. They won 50 games for the 10th time in franchise history and finished second in the Eastern Conference, one point behind Tampa Bay.

They went 14-0-4 from Dec. 16 to Jan. 25, which was their longest point streak since they went 18 games (13 wins, five ties) without a loss from Dec. 28, 1968 to Feb. 5, 1969 and tied for the second-longest point streak in team history.

One year after losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Ottawa Senators, the Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in the first round and advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.