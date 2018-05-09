Trevor Cahill put on DL by A's with elbow injury

OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland right-hander Trevor Cahill was put on the 10-day disabled list because on an impingement in his pitching elbow, a move retroactive to Sunday.

Cahill signed with the A's in mid-March after injuries depleted Oakland's starting rotation. The 30-year-old started the season in the minors, was called up April 17 and went 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in four starts. He struck out a career-best 12 in six innings against Baltimore on Saturday.

Manager Bob Melvin said he was unsure who will Cahill's rotation spot.

Kendall Graveman, the A's opening-day starter, could be called up. He went 0-5 with an 8.89 ERA in six starts for Oakland and is 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in two outings with Triple-A Nashville.