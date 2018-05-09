Bird to begin rehab assignment with Class A Tampa

NEW YORK — Greg Bird is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with the New York Yankees' Class A affiliate in Tampa as he works back from ankle surgery.

The oft-injured first baseman has been playing in extended spring training and homered Tuesday. Manager Aaron Boone says Tuesday was the best Bird has felt since the operation.

Bird had surgery March 27 and was projected to miss nearly two months. Surgeons removed a small broken spur on the outside of his right ankle. Bird also missed time last year with a right ankle injury.

Boone estimated Bird would need 10 to 20 days on a rehab assignment before he'd be ready to return to the major leagues.