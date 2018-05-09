Orioles beat Royals 5-3 to end 7-game skid

McCarthy absorbed his first loss in 55 big league appearances.

"I made some mistakes to Schoop, then just too middle of the plate to Trumbo," he lamented.

Richard Bleier (3-0) worked two innings and Brad Brach got three outs for his fourth save, striking out Jon Jay to end it with runners on second and third.

Orioles starter Andrew Cashner gave up three runs and six hits in six innings, his sixth straight outing without a win.

Kansas City rookie Eric Skoglund allowed three runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings in his 11th career start.

"I thought Skoglund threw the ball great," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "The one mistake to Davis, he's such a strong hitter he powered it out the other way."

Unlike on Tuesday night, when the first eight Royals reached base in a 10-run first inning, Cashner kept Kansas City hitless into the fourth. With two outs, Salvador Perez singled and Duda ripped an 0-1 pitch over the centre-field wall.

In the bottom half, singles by Adam Jones and Schoop preceded a two-out shot by Davis.

Kansas City tied it in the sixth when Jorge Soler doubled and scored on a two-out bloop single by Duda. The Royals then loaded the bases before Cashner retired Alcides Escobar on a comebacker.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: CF Abraham Almonte left in the sixth with an illness. ... RHP Justin Grimm (lower back stiffness) is getting closer to starting a rehabilitation assignment. On the DL since April 22, he threw live batting practice on Tuesday. "Felt really good, looked really good," Yost said.

Orioles: Relief pitcher Darren O'Day was placed on the 10-day DL with a hyperextended right elbow. ... Baltimore closer Zach Britton (Achilles tendon) threw a bullpen. Showalter said Bundy could pitch in a minor league game before the end of the month, but "probably" not before May 28.

LOSING HURTS

Baltimore's rocky start has been tough on everyone in the organization, including Showalter. "This game can beat up on anybody," he said. "I didn't need to have the period we're in right now to remind me of that."

UP NEXT

Royals: Ian Kennedy (1-3, 2.92 ERA) starts Thursday for the Royals, who will seek to win their second series of the year. Kennedy is 0-2 with a 6.98 ERA in five career appearances against Baltimore.

Orioles: Chris Tillman (1-5, 9.24) has yielded at least four runs in four of his five starts. In his last outing, the right-hander gave up seven runs and seven hits in one inning against the Angels.

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press