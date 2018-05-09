Braves beat Rays 5-2 for seventh straight road win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves' franchise record of consecutive zeroes is over. Their winning streak, however, is still going.

Nick Markakis' three-run homer provided the offence and the Braves stretched their streak of consecutive shutout innings on the road to 34 before it ended in the eighth inning of a 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

Wilson Ramos' two-run single with two outs in the eighth put an end to the streak, but the NL-East leading Braves won for the seventh straight time on the road. They have outscored opponents 41-6 in those seven wins.

"It's fun to know, especially as a pitcher, that the team is doing the best it's done in a long time," said Julio Teheran, who pitched six shutout innings. "We're having fun here and we can see the difference, especially me, being on the team for six years."

The streak of 34 scoreless innings is the longest for the Braves in the modern era (after 1900), according to the Elias Sports Bureau, surpassing the 30 consecutive innings by Atlanta's staff in July 1992.

Teheran (3-1) struck out seven in six shutout innings, the third time in four starts that the right-hander has not given up a run.

"He kind of picked up where he left off the other day," manager Brian Snitker said. "There is an overall crispness to everything he's doing."

Arodys Vizcaino pitched the ninth for his sixth save in seven opportunities.

Markakis' homer capped a four-run third inning against Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough that gave the Braves with a 5-0 lead. It was the seventh homer of the season for Markakis, who hit only eight in 670 plate appearances last year.

"It's been a while," said Markakis, who is hitting .338. "But I'm just seeing the ball really well. The timing is really good, and I'm looking for pitches and not missing them."