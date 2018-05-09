Eighth-inning rally lifts Jays over Mariners

TORONTO — As far as Josh Donaldson is concerned, the Toronto Blue Jays should never get shut out, let alone go without a hit.

Donaldson, Yangervis Solarte and Justin Smoak had three consecutive doubles in a four-run eighth inning as the Blue Jays finished with 12 hits in a 5-2 win over Seattle, a day after Mariners pitcher James Paxton threw a no-hitter at Rogers Centre.

"We expect to have success at the plate, we feel like we have quality hitters that are capable of doing that," said Donaldson. "I think it's more so on the other lines when we're not getting hits and putting runs up on the board is when we're surprised."

Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and was a triple short of hitting the cycle before Toronto (20-17) had a six-hit, four-run rally that broke the game open in the eighth.

Jaime Garcia (2-2) struck out three and gave up two runs — one earned — in five innings of work. Seunghwan Oh, John Axford and Ryan Tepera (3-1) all pitched a scoreless inning, with the latter earning the win as the pitcher of record when the Blue Jays bats came alive.

Tyler Clippard earned his first save of the season, striking out two of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning. He pitched the ninth inning as Roberto Osuna, Toronto's usual closer, remained on administrative leave after he was charged with assault on Tuesday.

"We're doing it by committee right now," said Clippard, who has 62 career saves. "I was told to be ready from the seventh to the ninth, and I'm used to that. It's one of those things I've done in my career a lot."

Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin started at third, making a rare appearance as all-star third baseman Josh Donaldson was the designated hitter in an effort to rest his throwing arm. Shortstops Aledmys Diaz (left ankle) and Troy Tulowitzki (right ankle) are both on Toronto's disabled list, and struggling second baseman Devon Travis is in triple-A while he tries to get his groove back.

"He likes to jab at me a little bit. 'Maybe I could've been MVP if I was at third base instead of having to catch,'" said Donaldson.

"He's done a good job. I know he likes playing over there as much as possible but I think I'll be out there tomorrow."