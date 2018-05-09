OHL Roundup: Greyhounds beat Bulldogs in OT

HAMILTON — Noah Carroll has turned the Ontario Hockey League final into a best-of-three.

Carroll scored at 9:13 of overtime as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the Hamilton Bulldogs 3-2 on Wednesday to even the series at two wins apiece.

Matthew Villalta turned away 45 shots for Sault Ste. Marie, including 10 in the extra period.

Boris Katchouk and Jack Kopacka scored in regulation for the Greyhounds.