Ellis scores in 89th, Fire beat Impact 1-0

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Chicago defender Kevin Ellis scored in the 89th minute and the Fire beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Chicago (3-4-2) has won three of the last five games in the series despite outscoring the Impact by just two goals, 7-5. Montreal (3-7-0) has lost five of its last six games.
Ellis came forward along the right side, gathered a pass near the corner flag and took seven touches to get inside the box for a deflected shot that froze goalkeeper Evan Bush.
It was Ellis' second straight game with a goal. On Saturday, Ellis settled an attempted clearance with his chest and smashing it for his first goal with the Fire.
Chicago goalkeeper Richard Sanchez had his second clean sheet of the season.
By The Associated Press
