Michael Maguire named New Zealand rugby league coach

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australian Michael Maguire is the new coach of the New Zealand rugby league team, tasked with reviving its fortunes after a poor performance at the World Cup.

The 44-year-old Maguire was named as the Kiwis coach on Thursday, replacing David Kidwell, who left the role after a review into the team's World Cup failure.

Maguire previously coached South Sydney in Australia's National Rugby League and Wigan in the English premiership.

New Zealand had its worst-ever World Cup performance at last year's tournament, which it co-hosted with Australia, losing to Tonga in group play and to Fiji in the quarterfinals.