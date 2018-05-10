Carter steps down as Als D co-ordinator

MONTREAL — Kahlil Carter has stepped down as defensive co-ordinator of the Montreal Alouettes for personal reasons.

Carter said he plans to spend more time with his family. He will remain with the Canadian Football League club as a scout.

He was entering his first season on the Montreal coaching staff but leaves the job less than two weeks before the start of training camp.

The 41-year-old Carter joined the Alouettes in January after three years as defensive backs coach for the Calgary Stampeders.