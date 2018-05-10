Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri's future in doubt

MILAN — With Juventus on the verge of making yet more history, the team's coach might just be looking abroad for more challenges.

Juventus won the Italian Cup on Wednesday and needs only one point against Roma on Sunday to secure a record-extending seventh straight Serie A title. It would be Massimiliano Allegri's fourth league and cup double in his four years at the club.

Before his arrival, no Italian club had ever achieved back-to-back doubles, while the last time Juventus had won the league and cup in the same season was in 1995.

Allegri has also steered the team to two Champions League finals and, apart from winning the trophy, there is little else for the 50-year-old Italian to prove at Juventus.

"I have a contract with Juventus and like every year we will sit down at the end of the season to plan the future," said Allegri, who has two more years remaining on his deal. "We need to have the clarity of mind to understand how to improve ourselves even more.

"I am at one of the most decorated teams in the world, we are coming from an important period of victories, winning again is always difficult and you need to always build to try and win on all fronts."

Allegri could have afforded himself a wry smile on Wednesday after comprehensively beating AC Milan 4-0. The Rossoneri fired him in January 2014 and, while they have been through six coaches since then, Allegri went on to join Juventus a few months later.

Allegri replaced Antonio Conte at Juventus when the latter left to take the Italy job. He could follow in those footsteps again if Conte leaves Chelsea after a disappointing season with the London club.

Arsenal is also reportedly interested in Allegri with Arsene Wenger leaving after almost 22 years in charge, while Paris Saint-Germain is in the hunt for a new coach as well.

Allegri has made no secret of the fact he would like to coach abroad.