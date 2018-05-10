Gase says he's comfortable with Miami's backup QB situation

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he's happy with his revamped roster, and that includes the quarterbacks who will compete this summer to back up Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins decided against drafting a quarterback, which leaves holdover David Fales and veteran newcomer Brock Osweiler to battle for the No. 2 job. Miami also signed veteran Bryce Petty as further insurance last week.

Gase said he'd be comfortable turning to Fales or Osweiler this season if Tannehill were sidelined by an injury, and bringing in an emergency replacement wouldn't be necessary. Last year, Gase coaxed Jay Cutler out of retirement when Tannehill suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss the entire season.

Osweiler signed a one-year contract in March after going 0-4 as the Denver Broncos' starter last season. Fales had only two career completions before getting an extended tryout in the Dolphins' 2017 finale.