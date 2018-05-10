242 high schools contributed to 256 players picked in draft

INDIANAPOLIS — USA Football says 242 high schools contributed to the 256 players selected in the seven rounds of last month's NFL draft.

Lakewood High School in Florida and Serra High in California each had three players selected to lead the country.

Patriots first-round pick Isaiah Wynn, Packers fifth-rounder Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Seahawks fifth-rounder Shaquem Griffin attended Lakewood.

Griffin, who is missing his left hand, was one of the biggest stories of the draft in Arlington, Texas, when he was selected on the last day to join his twin brother Shaquill's team.