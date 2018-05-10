Falcons reach agreement with DT Senat before rookie minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with third-round draft pick Deadrin Senat, a defensive tackle from South Florida.

The deal leaves only the team's first-round pick, wide receiver Calvin Ridley of Alabama, unsigned before Friday's opening of a two-day rookie minicamp.

Of the team's six draft picks, Senat may have the clearest path to a starting job. There is an opening at defensive tackle after free agent Dontari Poe signed with NFC South rival Carolina.

On Wednesday, the team announced agreements with four draft picks: cornerback Isaiah Oliver, running back Ito Smith, wide receiver Russell Gage and linebacker Foye Oluokun.