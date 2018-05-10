Stoudamire chimes in on the Toronto Raptors

Stoudamire averaged 19.0 points a game for the Raptors in his rookie season after being selected with the seventh overall pick in the 1995 draft. He was dealt to the Trail Blazers in early 1998 and spent the bulk of his 13-year career in Portland.

Even though he had asked to be traded, the five-foot-10 Stoudamire still feels a strong connection to Toronto when he returns.

"The stir I created and looking like the average person, it made the (fans) identify with me," he said. "When I come back, I think the people, they're so gracious and show me so much love for the things that I accomplished in that short period of time."

The Portland native, now a head coach with the University of the Pacific Tigers, would like to see the Raptors' supporters stay strong despite the latest early exit.

"This is a sports town and the Raptors have come a long way," Stoudamire said. "I think that it's only going to get better but don't jump off the wagon now. Just stay put it, believe in (the team's) process because their process hasn't failed them. It's five straight playoffs."

Stoudamire, 44, also preached a message of patience for the team's front office.

"I would say to the Raptors, to the franchise, to the upper management, that you've got to let about two weeks go by," he said. "And then you've got to put things in real perspective, and then there (are) decisions to be made from a franchise standpoint and from a fan standpoint."

Team president Masai Ujiri said this week that the Raptors are "absolutely disappointed" at the playoff exit. For the second straight year, he declined to make a firm commitment about head coach Dwane Casey's future.

"(Fans) can demand more, you can demand more from players, you can demand more from coaches, you can do that," Stoudamire said. "But don't take winning for granted because in winning 59 games, it's a 59-and-23 (record). If it was 23-and-59, everybody would be hot.

"So just don't take that for granted. Trust me on that one."

