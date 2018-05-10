Chacin contains his former team, Brewers beat Rockies 5-2

DENVER — Lorenzo Cain homered on the first pitch of the game, Jhoulys Chacin kept his former team in check into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Thursday night.

Cain lined a fastball from German Marquez to deep centre for his second career leadoff homer. The Milwaukee outfielder also accomplished feat on June 25, 2014, as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Chacin (3-1) cruised along in the place where he kicked off his career, allowing two runs over 5 1/3 innings. A member of the Rockies from 2009-14, the right-hander still ranks eighth in Colorado history in wins (38) and seventh in strikeouts (514).

Even more, Chacin improves to 2-1 in four career starts against the Rockies.