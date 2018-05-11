Martinez homers, Red Sox rebound to cool off Yankees, 5-4

Seager also turned in a great defensive play at third base, a sliding catch in foul territory to retire Yangervis Solarte.

Ryon Healy and Mike Zunino added solo home runs for the Mariners, who had 17 hits to match their season high for a nine-inning game.

Russell Martin hit a two-run homer but the Blue Jays lost for sixth time in eight home games.

PHILLIES 6, GIANTS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Velasquez recovered from a slow start to strike out 12 in six innings, Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer and Philadelphia rallied past the San Francisco for a four-game sweep.

Odubel Herrera added three hits and drove in two runs, extending his on-base streak to 39 games for the Phillies, who improved to 15-5 at home.

Gregor Blanco and Alen Hanson homered to give the Giants a 3-0 lead in the second inning before Velasquez (3-4) began a string of five straight strikeouts. The right-hander allowed five hits and helped the Giants set a dubious mark.

Santana, batting .153 entering May, continued his recent tear when he connected off Ty Blach (3-4) in a four-run fourth.

BRAVES 9, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit Atlanta's first grand slam of the season to highlight a seven-run sixth inning, Freddie Freeman had a career-high five hits and the NL East-leading Braves beat Miami.

Freeman also homered for the Braves in that sixth-inning outburst, when Atlanta got all of its runs with two out. Albies also had a run-scoring single in the ninth to cap his five-RBI night.

The Braves have won eight straight games on the road, outscoring opponents 50-8 in that span. Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz (3-2) gave up three hits and one unearned run in five innings, and Luiz Gohara got a three-inning save.

Marlins starter Caleb Smith (2-4) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out five.

ORIOLES 11, ROYALS 6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Jones homered, scored three runs and had three RBIs, and Baltimore outslugged Kansas City to emerge with its second winning streak of the season.

Manny Machado and Trey Mancini also went deep for the Orioles, who trailed 4-0 in the first inning and 6-3 in the second before rallying to beat the Royals for the second night in a row. The only other time Baltimore (10-27) won successive games this season was April 5-6 at Yankee Stadium.

Miguel Castro (1-1) replaced ineffective starter Chris Tillman and blanked Kansas City over 4 2/3 innings, his longest outing of the season.

BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 2

DENVER (AP) — Lorenzo Cain homered on the first pitch of the game, Jhoulys Chacin kept his former team in check into the sixth inning and Milwaukee beat Colorado.

Cain lined a fastball from German Marquez (2-4) to deep centre for his second career leadoff homer. The Milwaukee outfielder also accomplished feat on June 25, 2014, as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Chacin (3-1) cruised along in the place where he kicked off his career, allowing two runs over 5 1/3 innings. Jeremy Jeffress struck out the side in the ninth for his third save in four chances.

