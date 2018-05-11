Adams' RBI single in 11th gives Nationals 2-1 win at Arizona

PHOENIX — Matt Adams singled in a run in the 11th inning and the Washington Nationals opened a four-game series in Arizona with a 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

Trea Turner opened the 11th with a single off Fernando Salas (3-4) and Anthony Rendon walked. Left-hander Andrew Chafin relieved Salas and, with the shift on, Adams singled through the shortstop's normal position to give Washington its first lead of the night.

Brandon Kintzler (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th to get the win. Sean Doolittle threw a perfect 11th for his seventh save in as many tries.

A balk by the Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley brought in the tying run in the eighth inning.

With Arizona up 1-0, Michael A. Taylor doubled off Zack Greinke and ended what had been an outstanding night for the Diamondbacks starter. Bradley relieved Greinke and Wilmer Difo put down a bunt to move the runner to third. Bradley was called for a balk that brought Taylor home to tie it at 1.

Greinke, who singled in the Diamondbacks' only run, and Washington's Tanner Roark had been in command most of the night.

No runner for either team made it to the second base until the fifth, when Arizona's Ketel Marte led off with a single and took second on Nick Ahmed's groundout. Jeff Mathis popped out for the second out, but Greinke singled sharply to left to bring Marte home and put Arizonan up 1-0.

Greinke retired 16 in a row before Steven Souza Jr. couldn't quite hang on with a diving attempt on Howie Kendrick's two-out double to right, putting a Nationals player on second for the first time all night. But Pedro Severino popped out on Greinke's 70 mph curveball to end the inning.

Greinke went seven innings plus one batter, allowing one run and four hits, striking out six with no walks. Roark went seven innings, giving up a run and four hits with four strikeouts without a walk.

Severino doubled down the left-field line off Brad Boxberger with two outs in the ninth, but was stranded when Taylor grounded out sharply to shortstop.