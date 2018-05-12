Sunwolves beat Reds, Crusaders edge Waratahs in Super Rugby

The fortunes of Australia's Super Rugby teams slumped to a new low Saturday when the Queensland Reds sustained a humiliating 63-28 loss to the last-place Sunwolves in Tokyo and the New South Wales Waratahs gave up a 29-0 lead to lose 31-29 to the Christchurch-based Crusaders.

The Sunwolves won their first match of the season after a hat trick of tries to winger Hosea Saumaki and a flawless kicking performance from flyhalf Hayden Parker, who landed 12 goals from 12 attempts and added a try for 36 individual points.

Parker put the Sunwolves ahead with a penalty after two minutes in their first meeting with the Reds in Tokyo. The lead changed hands twice in the next 20 minutes before the Sunwolves surged ahead with a try to prop Craig Millar and Parker made the lead 26-14 with a superb converted try.

Saumaki scored his hat trick in the second half as the Sunwolves ran away with five tries, including a penalty try, after halftime.

The Waratahs came close to ending a 38-match losing streak by Australian teams against New Zealand opponents when they raced to a 29-0 lead over defending champions the Crusaders after 27 minutes.

The Crusaders kicked away too much ball and the Waratahs took advantage, running in tries to Cam Clark, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Israel Folau and Curtis Rona. Folau played a major role with his ability to win the ball in the air and to draw defenders before passing.

While their fans may have been stunned, the Crusaders stayed calm and steadily chipped away at the Waratahs' lead, making use of their almost test-strength forward pack. The Waratahs paid heavily for losing two players to yellow cards as the Crusaders scored 31 unanswered points.

The Crusaders scored tries through hooker Codie Taylor and winger Seta Tamanivalu to cut the lead to 29-19 at halftime, then narrowed the margin to five points with a try to winger Braydon Ennor. They finally took the lead with a penalty try from a series of scrum infringements, edging ahead for the first time in the match with Richie Mo'unga's conversion.

Waratahs flyhalf Bernard Foley missed two crucial penalties in the second half and a late attacking move ended with a knock-on.

"I don't know where we were in that first 20 or 25 minutes," Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock said. "But full credit to the boys, we were nice and calm out there the whole time even though we were down 29 points."