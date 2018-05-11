Russian defender in WCup squad after FIFA doping case

MOSCOW — A Russian player who was investigated by FIFA over doping has been included in Russia's preliminary World Cup squad.

Defender Ruslan Kambolov was investigated after a World Anti-Doping Agency report alleged doping cases in Russian football were covered up as part of a wider conspiracy in dozens of sports.

Lawyers for Kambolov said last month that his case was closed for lack of evidence, though FIFA hasn't confirmed that.

In the 28-man preliminary squad, only three players are from clubs outside World Cup host Russia. They are Villarreal forward Denis Cheryshev, Fenerbahce defender Roman Neustaedter and Brugge goalkeeper Vladimir Gabulov.