Bennett wins 7th stage as Yates maintains Giro lead

PRAIA A MARE, Italy — Sam Bennett timed his sprint to perfection to win the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia, while British rider Simon Yates remained in the overall lead as the race went over to the Italian mainland on Friday.

Bennett was the last to launch his sprint but the Irish rider managed to edge out Elia Viviani — who had won two of the opening three stages — and claim his first win in a Grand Tour.

Niccolo Bonifazio was third in the bunch sprint at the end of the flat 159-kilometre (99-mile) route along the Calabrian coast from Pizzo to Praia a Mare.

Yates, who won the young rider classification at last year's Tour de France, retained his advantage over defending champion Tom Dumoulin.