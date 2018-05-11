Brazil right back Alves out of World Cup after knee injury

SAO PAULO — Brazil right back Dani Alves will miss the World Cup.

The Brazilian Football Confederation says in a statement his knee injury makes it "impossible to call Dani Alves for the period of preparation, friendlies and, consequently, the World Cup."

The 35-year-old Alves was injured on Tuesday in the French Cup final while playing for winner Paris Saint-Germain.

The injury will sideline him for at least three weeks. Brazil's first game in Russia will be on June 17 against Switzerland.