Stroman placed on 10-day disabled list

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder fatigue.

The 27-year-old Stroman, who was hampered by a right shoulder injury at spring training, has struggled this season with an 0-5 record and a 7.71 earned-run average in seven games.

Toronto also optioned left-hander Tim Mayza to the triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Right-handers Joe Biagini and Sam Gaviglio were recalled from Buffalo to fill out the pitching staff before Toronto started a three-game series with the visiting Boston Red Sox.