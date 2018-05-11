Josh Allen thrown for loss (of words) at meeting Jim Kelly

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Rookie quarterback Josh Allen says the only time he became rattled during his first Buffalo Bills practice was when he was introduced to Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

The first-round draft pick says Friday he was "shaking" while standing beside Kelly in a meeting of Bills quarterbacks past and present.

Allen says he hopes to one day have his name included in the same sentence with Kelly, who guided the Bills to four consecutive AFC championships in the early 1990s.

The Bills traded up five spots to select the Wyoming quarterback with the No. 7 pick two weeks ago.