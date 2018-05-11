Playoff fever rises for Winnipeg Jets fans

WINNIPEG — Playoff fever is rising another notch in Winnipeg as the National Hockey League Jets advance to the western conference finals.

Jets-themed merchandise is flying off local shelves, downtown offices are filled with workers wearing Jets jerseys and organizers are having to cap attendance at street parties on game nights.

The frenzy is familiar to some former Jets stars in town to celebrate a team championship in the former World Hockey Association 40 years ago.

Anders Hedberg, a forward on the 1978 team, says the passion and the excitement in Winnipeg now is much like 1978, but there is more media exposure.