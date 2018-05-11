Orioles place ineffective RHP Tillman on DL with back strain

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have placed struggling right-hander Chris Tillman on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Tillman yielded six runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night, leaving him at 1-5 with a 10.46 ERA.

After the game, he said: "I'm just not getting it done. It's not good right now. I've got to make better pitches."

In his previous start, Tillman yielded seven runs in one inning against the Angels.