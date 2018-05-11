Realmuto helps Marlins end skid with 6-3 win over Braves

MIAMI — J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including his fifth homer, and the Miami Marlins broke a four-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Friday night.

Realmuto doubled and scored in the first inning, homered in the third and singled home a run in the fourth. Starlin Castro hit his second homer and drove in two runs, and Miguel Rojas had three of Miami's 14 hits.

Dan Straily (1-0), making his third start after beginning the season on the disabled list, allowed two earned runs in five innings.

Four relievers completed a five-hitter. Brad Ziegler, who caught the ceremonial first pitch from Shaquille O'Neal, worked the ninth for his fifth save.