OHL Roundup: Bulldogs top Greyhounds 6-4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Robert Thomas had two goals to lead the Hamilton Bulldogs to a 6-4 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday and take a 3-2 series lead in the Ontario Hockey League final.

Brandon Saigeon scored the game-winning goal for the Bulldogs at 7:06 of the third period.

MacKenzie Entwistle, Ryan Moore and Nicholas Caamano also found the back of the net for the Bulldogs.

Keeghan Howdeshell, Tim Gettinger, Boris Katchouk and Jack Kopacka answered for the Greyhounds.