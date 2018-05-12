Hamilton takes pole for Spanish GP with track record

BARCELONA, Spain — Lewis Hamilton set a track record on Saturday to take pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Hamilton clocked 1 minute, 16.173 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Valtteri Bottas will start second after finishing less than a tenth of a second behind his Mercedes teammate.
Sebastian Vettel was third with Ferrari, ahead of teammate Kimi Raikkonen.
Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were fifth and sixth, respectively.
___
More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org
___
Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni
By Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
