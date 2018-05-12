McLeod edges 110 hurdles in Shanghai Diamond League

SHANGHAI — Olympic and world champion Omar McLeod surprised himself by edging the men's 110-meter hurdles at a rain-drenched Shanghai Diamond League on Saturday.

The Jamaican narrowly defeated Orlando Ortega of Spain by one hundredth of a second in an ordinary 13.16 seconds to capture his third successive victory in Shanghai.

"I was kind of overcome with emotions because I've been through a lot this season," McLeod said. "I was hurt a month ago (with an unspecified injury). I still was feeling some slight pain, but I was like, 'I'm here.'"

McLeod, who skipped the Commonwealth Games, admitted after the race he's still not fully fit.