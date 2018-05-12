Hamburger SV relegated amid chaotic scenes in Bundesliga

BERLIN — Hamburger SV was finally relegated from the Bundesliga amid chaotic scenes on Saturday.

The only ever-present since the league was founded in 1963, "der Dino" went down fighting after 54 seasons by beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1.

The game ended with lines of police on the pitch after fans behind one of the goals lit flares and pyrotechnics that threw a huge cloud of smoke over that side of the stadium. Some flares also landed on the pitch.

After flirting with relegation in recent seasons, Hamburg needed a win and a favour from already relegated Cologne against Wolfsburg to maintain hope of another escape.

But Wolfsburg's 4-1 victory left Hamburg two points short of the relegation playoff place.

Instead, Wolfsburg will play Holstein Kiel, which finished third in the second division, in a two-leg playoff to determine which side plays in the top flight next season.

Hoffenheim reached the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, which also qualified in fourth place despite the loss.

Bayer Leverkusen might have pipped Dortmund to Europe's top competition on goal difference but fell short in a 3-2 win over Hannover and must be content with fifth place and Europa League qualification.

Leipzig also reached the Europa League after defeating Hertha Berlin 6-2.

Freiburg secured its survival with a 2-0 win over visiting Augsburg.