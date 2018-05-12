Real & Atletico warm up for European finals with Liga wins

BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid warmed up for their European finals by winning in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Madrid didn't need resting forward Cristiano Ronaldo to crush Celta Vigo 6-0 at home in its second-to-last match before the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Atletico also won at crosstown rival Getafe 1-0 just four days before it plays Marseille for the Europa League crown.

RONALDO RESTS IN ROUT