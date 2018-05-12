Canada evens record with win over Spain

LANGFORD, B.C. — Canada evened its win-loss record at the World Women's Rugby Sevens with a confidence-building 24-10 victory over Spain on Saturday at Westhills Stadium.

The win comes after Canada's 22-7 loss to the top-ranked Australians earlier Saturday. Canada is set to play Ireland later in the day.

Charity Williams ran for two tries for Canada, with Breanne Nicholas and Caroline Crossley scoring one try each.

"We needed the game to put us back in the forefront," said Williams, who sprinted half the length of the field for her first try.

Canada is on home turf this weekend looking to break out of an extended slump that saw the team finish fourth at the recent Commonwealth Games in Australia and fail to qualify for the medal round at a Sevens Series event in Japan.

Canada is currently ranked No. 5 in the world.

Sara Kaljuvee had the crowd on its feet and cheering as she ran through several Spanish defenders, refusing to give up the ball.

"I just keep thinking I'm stronger than the next person out there," she said.

Canadian captain Ghislaine Landry said earlier the team needed to regroup after the loss to the Australians, ranked No. 1 in the world.

Playoff games and the medal games were scheduled for Sunday.