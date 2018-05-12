Nationals' Zimmerman placed on DL with back injury

PHOENIX — The Washington Nationals have placed first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain.

Washington also promoted veteran infielder Mark Reynolds from Triple-A Syracuse before Saturday's game at Arizona.

Zimmerman last played on Wednesday at San Diego. Manager Dave Martinez said he hopes 10 days of rest will be enough to allow Zimmerman to return at full strength.

The 34-year-old Reynolds has 11 seasons of major league experience, most recently playing 148 games for the Colorado Rockies last season. He played 10 games at Syracuse this year.