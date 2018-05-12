Hess wins debut, Orioles beat Rays 6-3 in twin bill opener

Hess settled down after that, perhaps earning himself a longer stay with the big league club.

Schoop homered leading off the second, and Chance Sisco hit an RBI double before scoring on the front end of a double steal.

In the fourth, Machado hit his 13th home run and his fourth in three games, tying Boston's Mookie Betts for the most in the majors. Schoop hit the next pitch for a 5-3 lead.

The game was the makeup of a rainout on April 24.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday, manager Kevin Cash said.

Orioles: DH Pedro Alvarez was held out with a hamstring strain, an injury sustained Thursday night. ... INF Engelb Vielma will have surgery to repair a fractured kneecap on Tuesday. The injury occurred in a minor league game when he tripped over the mound chasing a foul ball down the right-field line. ... OF Colby Rasmus (hip) may soon be ready for a rehab assignment.

TWO-WAY THREAT

Brendan McKay, a two-way prospect with the Rays, has been promoted from low Class A to high Class A. The 22-year-old 1B/LHP will move from Bowling Green to Charlotte on Monday.

Selected fourth overall in the 2017 MLB draft, McKay was batting .254 with 16 RBIs through 21 games, and was 2-0 with a 1.09 ERA.

"It would be fair to say there are a lot of people in the organization who are very excited about him," Cash said.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Matt Andriese (0-1, 3.92 ERA) was slated to start Game 2.

Orioles: RHP Alex Cobb (0-4, 7.61 ERA) was poised to get a second crack at his former team in the nightcap. He lost 8-4 to the Rays on April 25.

