Contreras hits 3rd HR in 2 games, Cubs beat White Sox 8-4

CHICAGO — Willson Contreras hit his third homer in two games and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 8-4 on Saturday at a rainy and cold Wrigley Field.

Contreras continued his surge after hitting two home runs and setting a career high with seven RBIs in Friday's 11-2 romp. He had an RBI single in the second, a two-run drive in the seventh and finished with three hits as the Cubs won their fifth in a row.

Contreras is 10 for 15 with eight extra-base hits and 11 RBIs over the past three games. His average has jumped from .230 to 281.

Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer in a four-run first against James Shields after the start was delayed 2 hours, 15 minutes. Javier Baez added two hits and scored twice in his first appearance in the leadoff spot this season.