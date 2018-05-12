Lomachenko stops Linares in 10th, wins lightweight title

Sports 10:17 PM The Canadian Press

NEW YORK — Vasiliy Lomachenko stopped Jorge Linares in the 10th round of their lightweight championship fight Saturday night, winning a title in his third weight class in just his 12th pro bout.

Lomachenko landed a hard left to the body during a flurry of precision punches that sent Linares went to a knee. Linares finally got up just as the count was reaching 10 but referee Ricky Gonzalez called an end to the fight at 2:08 of the round.

Linares knocked down Lomachenko in the sixth and it appeared to be a close fight before Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs) put an overpowering end to his first fight at 135 pounds, adding that title to his belts at 126 and 130 pounds.

Linares (44-4, 27 KOs) hadn't lost since 2012 and used his size advantage to do some damage, but in the end Lomachenko did more.

By Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press

