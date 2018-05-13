Brazil's Nunes beats Pennington and retains UFC title

RIO DE JANEIRO — Amanda Nunes of Brazil has beaten American Raquel Pennington to defend her UFC bantamweight title for the third time.

The heavily favoured Brazilian won by technical knockout in the fifth round early Sunday in front of her home fans in Rio de Janeiro.

Earlier, former lightweight champion Vitor Belfort announced his retirement after losing to countryman and former champion Lyoto Machida by knockout.

American Kelvin Gastelum beat crowd favourite Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza in a split-decision.