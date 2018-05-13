Referee selected for World Cup investigated in Saudi Arabia

A referee selected by FIFA to go to the World Cup has been placed under investigation in Saudi Arabia and prevented from taking charge off a cup final.

Fahad Al Mirdasi was due to referee the King's Cup final on Saturday before being referred to administrative investigators, the Saudi Football Federation said.

The federation statement on Twitter did not specify the nature of the investigation into the 32-year-old Al Mirdasi. It said the decision was approved by the Saudi Olympic Committee, whose president, Turki al-Sheikh, also runs the General Sports Authority.

Al Mirdasi is one of 36 referees chosen by FIFA to work the 64 games at the World Cup, which kicks off in Moscow on June 14.