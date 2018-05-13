Ireland reduced to 95-8 in inaugural test against Pakistan

DUBLIN — Ireland faced a significant task just to avoid the follow-on in its inaugural test match after being reduced to 95-8 by tea Sunday in its reply to Pakstan's 310-9 declared on the third day.
Mohammad Abbas had 3-25 while Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan both took two wickets to leave the Irish 66 runs short of the target needed to avoid the follow-on.
Kevin O'Brien made 40 and was one of only three Ireland players to get into double figures at Malahide.
The Irish are playing in their first match in the longest format after being awarded test status last June.
Pakistan resumed on its overnight score of 268-6, and test debutant Faheem Ashraf (83) and Khan (55) put on 117 for the seventh wicket.
Tim Murtagh was the pick of the Irish bowlers with 4-45.
The first day was washed out.
By The Associated Press
