Pochettino Tottenham future unclear ahead of talks with club

"To be close, to challenge the big sides, the sides that invest more than us," Pochettino said. "We cannot think we are the cleverest people in the world and that we will win trophies by spending small money. We need to think that our reality is different, because we are not this type of club that will invest crazy money.

"Together we need to feel we are a special club. That will help us create that feeling, and then anything can happen in football."

Asked if he will be Tottenham manager at the start of next season, Pochettino added: "In football you never know ... everything can change. It's out of my hands. It's not my decision, to be here or not. I depend on my bosses."

In the game, Tottenham fell behind when Jamie Vardy was unmarked to head Riyad Mahrez's fourth-minute free kick into the far corner.

It took just three minutes for Kane to make his mark. Lucas Moura won the ball high up the pitch and released Kane, who raced in on goal and shot past Eldin Jakupovic at the near post.

Leicester regained the lead in the 16th minute when Mahrez lashed home from the edge of the area after Victor Wanyama was dispossessed.

Kelechi Iheanacho's strike extended Leicester's lead two minutes into the second half. After a poor header from Eric Dier, Iheanacho picked the ball up, shrugged off Wanyama's challenge and launched an effort from 25 yards (meters) that rifled into the top corner.

Spurs looked headed for defeat, but an incredible three-goal salvo in 11 minutes turned the game in their favour.

Two minutes after Iheanacho's effort, Lamela got his first league goal since August 2016 when he tapped home from Kyle Walker-Peters' low cross at the end of a neat move. It was level in the 53rd when Lamela's shot went in off Fuchs for an own-goal.

The comeback was complete seven minutes later with a carbon copy of Lamela's first, with the Argentine converting another cross from Walker-Peters from close range.

Leicester did not give up the fight. Lloris produced another fine save to deny Iheanacho and the 2016 champions levelled in the 73rd when Vardy got in behind the defence and smashed high into the roof of the net from an acute angle.

Kane, though, had the final say by curling the ball into the far corner.

