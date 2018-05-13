Spurs leaves Wembley with 5-4 win vs Leicester, clinches 3rd

LONDON — Tottenham signed off from its temporary Wembley home in style by coming from behind to beat Leicester 5-4 in a thrilling final-day Premier League encounter on Sunday.

The north London club is returning to its rebuilt White Hart Lane stadium next season, and it had already secured a third successive season in the Champions League.

Third place was sealed after Harry Kane and Erik Lamela both scored twice while Christian Fuchs sored an own-goal.

Kane's two goals took his tally to 30 for the season but the striker fell two goals short in his pursuit of a third successive Golden Boot that was clinched by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.