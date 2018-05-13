Bournemouth spoils Burnley's European party with 2-1 win

BURNLEY, England — Bournemouth spoiled Burnley's European qualification party with a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Burnley looked set to celebrate a final win of the Premier League campaign when Chris Wood gave the seventh-place hosts the lead in the 39th minute.

But Josh King levelled for Bournemouth in the 74th and the visitors snatched all three points in stoppage time when Kevin Long's mistake was punished by substitute Callum Wilson.

Burnley had already secured a place in the Europa League, starting on July 26 in the second qualifying round. Bournemouth completed its second Premier League season in 12th.