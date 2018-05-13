Koepka finishes week with a 63 and an albatross

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka began The Players Championship wondering if his wrist would allow him to play. He finished it with an albatross on the par-5 16th hole and a 63 to tie the course record.

Koepka felt a pop in his left wrist when he stopped in mid-swing because of a cart that drove out in front of players on the back of the range. He didn't decide until minutes before his tee time Thursday morning to play.

On Sunday, he became the eighth player with a 63 on the TPC Sawgrass.

The highlight was his second shot into the 16th that one-hopped into the hole. He followed that with a wedge into 4 feet on the island-green 17th for birdie.