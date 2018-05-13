Newcomb helps Braves beat Marlins with 1-hitter, 4-3

MIAMI — Sean Newcomb allowed no runs for the third start in a row and gave up only one hit in six innings to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Sunday.

Newcomb (4-1) has pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings and last allowed a run on April 26.

Brian Anderson's double in the second inning was the lone hit off the left-hander, who has given up five hits total in his past three starts. Newcomb walked four, struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.51.

With the score 4-0, Atlanta closer Arodys Vizcaino came on after the first two batters singled in the ninth. He gave up a three-run pinch-hit homer to Justin Bour with one out, then retired the next two batters for his seventh save in eight chances, completing a four-hitter.