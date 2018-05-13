Tigers top Mariners 5-4, Cano fractures hand

DETROIT — Jose Iglesias hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 5-4 victory over Seattle on Sunday after the Mariners lost standout second baseman Robinson Cano to a fractured hand.

Niko Goodrum homered and had three hits for the Tigers. His single in the ninth allowed JaCoby Jones to advance to third with nobody out, and Iglesias followed with a single up the middle off Juan Nicasio (1-2).

Kyle Seager hit a solo homer in the second for Seattle, but Cano left an inning later after being hit in the right hand by a pitch. The Mariners said he has a fractured fifth metacarpal.

James Paxton allowed three runs and six hits in six innings for the Mariners in his first start since throwing a no-hitter Tuesday at Toronto. The Tigers were nowhere near full strength, with slugger Miguel Cabrera on the disabled list and regular starters Nicholas Castellanos and Jeimer Candelario also out of the lineup, but the bottom of their order came through.

Shane Greene (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

Seattle lost a road series for the first time all season. Detroit took two of three, and all three games were played in just under 24 hours. The teams split a doubleheader Saturday that started at 4:10 p.m.

Detroit's Blaine Hardy allowed two runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in his first major league start after 167 relief appearances.

Paxton retired the first six hitters he faced before allowing two runs in the third on an RBI single by Mikie Mahtook and a run-scoring groundout by Pete Kozma. That gave Detroit a 2-1 lead. Seattle tied it in the fourth on Dee Gordon's RBI single.

Detroit took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on Goodrum's leadoff homer.

Mahtook's RBI double made it 4-2 in the seventh, but Seattle tied it the following inning against Joe Jimenez. With two out, Gordon hit a grounder to the right side, but Jimenez mishandled the toss from first baseman John Hicks for an error, loading the bases. Jean Segura followed with a two-run single to make it 4-all.