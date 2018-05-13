Reynolds has 2 HR in Nats debut, Washington sweeps Dbacks

PHOENIX — Mark Reynolds homered twice in his first game with Washington, lifting the Nationals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday night to complete a four-game sweep.

Reynolds had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. He homered off Zack Godley in the sixth inning, then broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run shot off Archie Bradley (0-1) in the eighth after the Diamondbacks rallied with a three-run seventh.

Reynolds signed a minor league deal with Washington in April after collecting 30 home runs and 97 RBIs with Colorado last season. The Nationals are Reynolds' eighth major league team in 12 seasons, including four years with Arizona. The 34-year-old was called up when Ryan Zimmerman was placed on the 10-day disabled list with an oblique strain.

Bryce Harper and Trea Turner also homered for the Nationals, winners of 13 of 15. Ryan Madson (1-2) went 1 1/3 innings in relief.

Sean Doolittle pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save in nine tries. Left fielder Andrew Stevenson made a running grab of pinch-hitter John Ryan Murphy's deep fly ball to help save the victory.

The Diamondbacks lost their fifth straight.

With Arizona down 4-1, Chris Owings led off the Diamondbacks' seventh with a single, and after Alex Avila struck out for the third time, Ketel Marte's double put runners on second and third. Pinch-hitter Jarrod Dyson singled both runners home to cut the lead to 4-3. With two outs, Daniel Descalso worked a 3-2 count and doubled in the speedy Dyson to tie it at 4.

The Nationals took the lead in a hurry. Turner drew a leadoff walk on a 3-2 pitch to open the game, stole second and scored on Howie Kendrick's single.

Harper buried Godley's 3-0 pitch well up into the right field seats in the third for his 13th home run and Washington led 2-0.

Arizona's first hit came on Marte's one-out single in the third. He took second on Godley's sacrifice bunt and scored when David Peralta tripled into the right field corner to make it 2-1.