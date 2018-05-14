Scores and Schedule

Sunday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Washington 6 Tampa Bay 2
(Washington leads series 2-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Boston 108 Cleveland 83
(Boston leads series 1-0)
---
IIHF World Championship
At Copenhagen
Czech Republic 6 France 0
Sweden 5 Switzerland 3
At Herning, Denmark
Germany 3 Finland 2 (OT)
United States 9 Norway 3
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 17 Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Yankees 6 Oakland 2
Boston 5 Toronto 3
Detroit 5 Seattle 4
Cleveland 11 Kansas City 2
Houston 6 Texas 1
L.A. Angels 2 Minnesota 1
National League
Atlanta 4 Miami 3
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Mets 2
San Francisco 5 Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 7 Colorado 3
Cincinnati 5 L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 5 St. Louis 3
Washington 6 Arizona 4
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 5 Chicago Cubs 3
---
MLS
Portland 1 Seattle 0
Atlanta 2 Orlando 1
New York City 2 Los Angeles F.C. 2
---
Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
(Winnipeg leads series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.
(Game 1 of best-of-seven series)
---
IIHF World Championship
At Copenhagen
Slovakia vs. Russia, 10:15 a.m.
Austria vs. Czech Republic, 2:15 p.m.
At Herning
Norway vs. South Korea, 10:15 a.m.
Latvia vs. Canada, 2:15 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 5-1) at Detroit (Fiers 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-4) at Boston (Porcello 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 10:07 p.m.
--
National League
Atlanta (Teheran 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-2), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 2-3) at Arizona (Corbin 4-0), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 2-1) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 2-3) at San Francisco (Stratton 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
By The Canadian Press
