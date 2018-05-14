Ireland battling to avoid innings defeat vs Pakistan

DUBLIN — Ireland was facing the prospect of an innings defeat in its inaugural test match after being reduced to 123-4 following on against Pakistan at lunch on Day 4 on Monday.

The Irish needed 57 runs just to make Pakistan bat again.

Left-arm paceman Mohammed Amir shrugged off a nagging knee problem to take two of the wickets after Ireland resumed its second innings on 64-0, having been bowled out for 130 in its first innings.

Ed Joyce was run out by Faheem Ashraf for 43 to end the first-wicket partnership of 69 with William Porterfield before Andy Balbirnie (0) was trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas five balls later, leaving Ireland on 69-2.